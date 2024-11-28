Telangana Govt Spends Rs. 54,280 Crore in One Year for Farmer Welfare, Rythu Pandaga Begins from Today

The Telangana state government has spent Rs. 54,280 crore on various schemes in the first year of coming to power, aimed at the welfare and development of farmers.

The government has waived crop loans up to Rs. 2 lakhs for farmers, marking an unprecedented move in the history of the country. Telangana has also maintained its position as the top state in paddy cultivation in the country.

In the context of the ongoing farmers' festival in Mahabubnagar, which celebrates the success of public governance in Telangana, a report was released detailing the funds allocated for the welfare of rice farmers.

Immediately after assuming office, the Congress government implemented several schemes for farmers. Within just 27 days, Rs. 17,869 crore was waived off for around 22.22 lakh farmers.

The free electricity scheme for agriculture continued without interruption, with Rs. 10,444 crore paid as a subsidy this year.

Within the first three months of taking office, the Rythu Bharosa scheme distributed funds, depositing Rs. 7,625 crore into the bank accounts of 69,86,519 farmers.

This assistance covered a total of 1,57,51,000 acres, offering Rs. 5,000 per acre for Yasangi cultivation. The crop insurance scheme was revamped to provide compensation in case of crop loss, with Rs. 1,300 crore allocated for premium payments.

The Rythu Bima insurance scheme provided Rs. 1,455 crore in premiums, offering Rs. 5 lakh insurance to the families of farmers who passed away.

In the last Yasangi season, the government bought grain worth Rs. 10,547 crore from nearly 9 lakh farmers and made payments within three days.

A bonus of Rs. 500 per quintal for fine grain was also announced, encouraging the cultivation of high-quality crops. During the monsoon season, 66.77 lakh acres of paddy were cultivated, producing a record 153 lakh tonnes.

The government also launched the Rythu Nestham scheme, which provides farmers with advice and guidance from officials, allowing them to connect directly with field-level conditions.

Grand Farmer's Festival in Mahabubnagar

The government is organisig a grand Rythu Padanga in Mahabubnagar from Thursday to Saturday.

Farmers from all districts, including Mahabubnagar, will take part in the celebrations from November 28 for three days. The event will feature programs to teach farmers modern farming techniques, profitable methods, and crop products.

Over 150 stalls from 25 departments will be set up, with agricultural scientists and top farmers from various districts attending. Agricultural, horticultural, and veterinary universities, along with related departments, will also be part of the event.