Telangana Govt strengthened medical colleges in the state: Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Minister Harish Rao said that the previous Congress government had completely neglected the health and medical sector.

He said that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao had done what could not be done in 60 years. He said that the medical sector has been strengthened in Telangana. He was giving his reply to the questions asked in the state assembly on Friday.

The minister informed the house that when the state was formed, there were only 3 medical colleges in Telangana, but they started 8 medical colleges in one year. He said that if there were 850 MBBS seats previously, it was increased to 2790 after the formation of Telangana.

He said that four medical colleges have come up in the erstwhile Karimnagar district and 5 medical colleges have been established in the Warangal district; Medical colleges will be set up in Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool and Vanaparthi as well. He further informed that medical colleges were being set up in Sangareddy and Mulugu also.

He lamented that the central government was establishing 150 medical colleges across the country, but not a single college had been allocated for Telangana. AIIMS was granted to the state but there are no facilities for the students, he informed. Keeping in view the future of the students, they have provided an opportunity to do practicals in the Bhuvanagiri District Hospital. He said that seats in medical colleges were increased three times after his party came to power in the state.

He said that CM KCR has decided to establish a medical college in all the districts besides Nursing and paramedical colleges. He said that many courses are being introduced in paramedical colleges.

Within a month, 1457 assistant professor posts will be filled and there will be no vacancy in medical colleges, he informed.