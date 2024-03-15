Telangana govt. to conduct TET exam from May 20 to June 3

The School Education Commissioner, Devasena, announced on Thursday that the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) will be held state wide from May 20 to June 3. The notification and information bulletin regarding the TET will be published on the school education website on March 20. Applications for this computer-based exam can be submitted from March 27 to April 10.

The Department of School Education had earlier released a notification for filling 11,062 teacher positions in the state on February 29. The application process for DSC has already commenced and the deadline is April 3. It is essential to qualify in the TET in order to be eligible to write the DSC. Candidates without TET qualification, such as those with a B.Ed or D.Ed, will not be allowed to participate in the DSC. Hence, the government has decided to conduct the TET before the DSC to provide an opportunity for qualified candidates to write the DSC.



As a result, the deadline for DSC applications has been extended. Devasena mentioned that DSC applications will be accepted until June 6. The DSC exam will be conducted online from July 17 to 31. Current government school teachers will also be given the chance to participate in the TET. Details regarding this will be provided soon. Approximately 80,000 teachers will need to take the TET as it is now mandatory for teacher promotions.