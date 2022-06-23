Telangana govt. to disburse Rythu Bharosa Scheme funds on June 28

Telangana Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy gave good news to the farmers who are ready to cultivate monsoon crops. Minister Niranjan Reddy said that the Rythu Bandhu investment assistance will be credited to the accounts of all farmers soon. He said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had already issued directions to the finance and agriculture departments in this regard. "As always we will deposit money on time this monsoon season as well," Minister Niranjan Reddy said adding that farmers should not be worried." Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy's remarks came at a time when the Opposition was pushing for the release of Raitubandhu funds.



On Wednesday (June 22), Minister Niranjan Reddy inaugurated the Agriculture Ministry call center at the Rythu Bandhu Samithi office in Nampally Public Garden of Hyderabad. Speaking on the occasion he mentioned about the farmer fund. The minister said the agriculture department would soon set up a toll-free number for the call center.

Minister Niranjan Reddy said that the call center was set up to explain the welfare programs implemented by the Telangana government to the farmers and to receive the requests of the farmers. He said the call center could be contacted for any details related to Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima and other schemes.

It is known that the Telangana government is helping the state's farmers by providing investment of Rs 5,000 per acre for two seasons a year. This time more and more eligible farmers have joined the scheme and the state government has released Rs 7,700 crore for the Rythu bandhu scheme.