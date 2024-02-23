Telangana govt to implement ‘Griha Jyoti’ from Feb 27th!!!

Hyderabad: After focusing on the implementation of the six guarantees given in the elections, the Congress government in Telangana is ready to implement another important guarantee. CM Revanth Reddy has issued orders to the officials to start the 'Griha Jyoti', which is intended for free electricity up to 200 units, and gas cylinder guarantees for Rs.500 on February 27th or 29th. In this regard, the ministers took a principled decision in the ministerial sub-committee meeting held on Thursday. CM Revanth suggested that immediate preparations should be made for the implementation of these two schemes. It has been ordered to issue 'Zero' current bills from the first week of March.

CM Revanth inquired about the feasibility of transferring the subsidy directly to the beneficiary's bank account to provide a gas cylinder for Rs 500. CM Revanth Reddy advised the officials to adopt a pro-public policy and to consult with the gas agencies if necessary. The CM also clarified that the Grihajyoti scheme should be applied to all those who have a white ration card and consume less than 200 units of electricity per month. It has been directed to provide an opportunity to correct any ration card or other details entered by mistake in the applications. Revanth Reddy gave orders to apply the free electricity scheme from the next month to those who have corrected the mistakes. It is suggested to spread this matter in every village through flexi so that all the people know about it.

The meeting of these key cabinet sub-committees held at the Secretariat on Thursday was attended by CM Revanth Reddy along with Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka, Ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy, Sridhar Babu, Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, CM's Adviser Vem Narender Reddy, Chief Secretary to Government Shantikumari, Special Chief Secretary for Finance Ramakrishna Rao, Civil Supplies Commissioner DS Chauhan, Transco-Genco. CMD Rizvi and Principal Secretary to CM Seshadri participated.