Telangana govt. to open two more coronavirus testing labs in Hyderabad

Two more coronavirus testing laboratories will be opened by the government as the centre has accorded permission for it. With the two new testing centres, the total number of coronavirus laboratories will become nine.

Currently, the coronavirus tests are being carried out at Osmania Medical College, Gandhi Hospital, MGM Hospital in Warangal, CCMB, Fever Hospital, Institute of Preventive Medicine and the Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS).

Health minister Eatala Rajender said that the permission has been received to set up two more laboratories in Hyderabad which will be launched by the Labour and Forensic Departments by April 18. With this facility, the government can conduct 5000 tests per day.

He further said that 1500-bed hospital at Gachibowli stadium will be opened on April 20. "10 lakh N95 masks, 10 lakh PPE kits and other equipment are being obtained," the minister added.