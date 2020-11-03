Telangana govt. to pass absentee intermediate students

Telangana government on Tuesday issued the orders to pass all the students who were absent in the intermediate examinations held in March this year. In a statement issued, the government directed the concerned officials to pass all the absentees by adding grace marks.



Around 27,589 students were absent for the examination among which 338 students were barred from the exam for malpractices. The decision has been taken by the government in the wake of the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the state.

It may be recalled that the state government had already passed the students who failed in the intermediate examinations and scrapped the supplementary exams. SSC exams were also cancelled this year and all the students have been declared as pass due to the pandemic. The students were awarded grade points based on their internal exams performance.