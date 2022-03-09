Telangana govt. to regularize 11,103 contract employees

In what could be termed as a surprise gift for the contract employees, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday announced to regularize 11,103 contract staff in the state.



While announcing the vacant job posts in the state, the Chief Minister said that they have decided to regularize the contract staff and added the employees were inherited from the undivided Andhra Pradesh. "The government believed that there was no excuse for having such a large number of contract employees in the public sector. Therefore, the government decided to regularize contract employees those working since June 2, 2014 in the newly formed state with a humanitarian perspective," the CM said.



He further added that the process came to a standstill due to the temporary orders issued by the High Court after various cases were filed in the court. On December 7 last year, the High Court issued directions dismissing the writ petitions as a result of the government's struggle, he added.



The Chief Minister clarified that there will be no more contract employment in the state.

