Telangana: Group IV exam today

Hyderabad: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has made elaborate arrangements for the conduct of Group IV services recruitment test on Saturday. It includes multiple verification checks that have been put in place at the examination centre.

Candidates appearing for the exam will be frisked at the centre’s entrance and their hall tickets scrutinised. This will be followed by cross-verification of the valid photo identity card issued by the government with the candidate and the photo printed on the hall ticket.

Once inside the examination hall, the candidate’s name and photo on the nominal roll will be cross-verified with details in the government issued photo identity card and their signature on the hall ticket. Finally, at the end of examination in each session, candidates must affix his/her left thumb impression in the nominal roll. The aspirants have to go through this multiple verification process for the both sessions.

TSPSC clears rumours on personalized OMR sheets

While there are rumours on social media that the TSPSC has done away with the personalised OMR sheet with candidate’s roll number, name and photo printed on it for Group – IV test, officials said since inception the Commission has not used such personalized OMR sheets for its recruitment exams.

In fact, the premier recruitment agency – union Public Service Commission that selects candidates for IAS, IPS and other all India services does not use such personalized OMR sheets. Candidates appearing for recruitment tests must bubble their credentials on the OMR sheets.

‘Women candidates need not remove their traditional ornaments’

Candidates particularly women appearing for the Group – IV services recruitment test on Saturday need not remove their traditional ornaments including Mangalsutra and toe rings. The TSPSC officials said no instructions have been issued to the centres not allowing the traditional ornaments in the exam venues.