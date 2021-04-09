Telangana gulf worker association team visits Kerala to study best practices

A six-member Telangana delegation visited the offices of NORKA-Roots and Pravasi Welfare Board in Thiruvananthapuram, the capital of Kerala, on Thursday to study the programs being implemented by the government for the welfare of the Gulf workers in the state of Kerala. Ajith Kolassery, Recruitment Manager of NORKA-Roots, explained their activities through a powerpoint presentation. Harikrishnan Namboothiri, CEO of NORKA-Roots also spoke on the occasion. Teams also had a meeting with PT Kunhi Muhammad, Chairman of Pravasi Welfare Board and M. Radhakrishnan, CEO of the Board.

They answered many questions asked by the Telangana team members. Representatives of the Center for Indian Migrant Studies (SIMS) in Kerala, Rafeek Ravuther, Akhil Shankar, Parvathy Devi and senior journalist Rejimon Kuttappan assisted and coordinated the visit.

The Telangana Gulf JAC team includes Guggilla Ravi Goud (Jagtial District), Swadesh Parkipandla (Nirmal District), Nangi Devender Reddy (Mahabubnagar District), Perugu Mallikarjun (Mancherial District), Jaligam Kumar Swamy (Siddipet District), Gangula Muralidhar Reddy (Sangareddy District).

The team of Telangana Gulf diaspora associations are visiting Kerala, In the wake of the Telangana government's announcement in the recent budget that the government will take steps for the welfare of Gulf workers in the coming days based on the study report given by a team of officials who visited Kerala last year.

"The visiting team would draft a study report based on the visit and submit it to the Telangana government on behalf of the civil society for initiation of suitable measures in the state" said, Guggilla Ravi Goud, Convener of Telangana Gulf JAC. He also said that we are trying to understand the best practices and Gulf migration management system in Kerala.