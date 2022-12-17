Telangana has become pioneer in the field of medicine, says Harish Rao

Telangana Health Minister Harish Rao said that Telangana has become a pioneer in the field of medicine. He said that with a medical college in every district, the doctors will emerge on a large scale. He said that MBBS seats have been increased four times in the state.

Harish Rao along with Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav inaugurated Medicover Hospital in Begumpet, Hyderabad. Speaking on this occasion, he said that Telangana has grown as a medical hub. He said that most of the transplantations are taking place in Hyderabad itself.

It is suggested that private clinics under Aarogyasri should provide good treatment. It has been revealed that under this scheme Rs.10 crore is being provided the most and Rs.1000 crores are being spent annually for the treatment of poor people. He directed that corporate hospitals should provide better treatment to the poor.