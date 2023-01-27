Telangana has gone into the wrong hands: Viajayashanti

Hyderabad: BJP leader Vijayashanthi said that the Telangana State has gone into the hands of the wrong person.

She said that if KCR was given power again, there would be a situation where the people of the state will not be able to live. She said that KCR was a poisonous snake and urged the people of the state to think before voting in the coming elections.

'Mana Ramulamma's Political Prasthanam' book was launched on the occasion of 25 years of Vijayashanti's entry into politics on Friday. BJP state in-charge Tarun Chugh, State President Bandi Sanjay, Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, ex-MP Vivek Venkataswamy and many others participated in this program.

Vijayashanti on this occasion said that KCR's insecurity had increased. She said that she was suspended by KCR when Telangana was announced. Moreover, KCR tried to defeat her in the elections, she alleged. She said that she would continuously work for the development of the state.