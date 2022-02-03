Telangana HC directs educational institutions to conduct online classes till Feb 20

In the view of the current COVID situation in the state and considering the presence of students, the Telangana high court directed the educational institutions to conduct online classes till Feb 20 along with the physical classes as well.

The HC also directed the state government to ensure the COVID-19 rules being implemented at rush areas such as markets, bars and restaurants. It observed that the thousands of people attend for Samakka-Saralamma jatara and Samathamurthy Sahasrabdi celebrations where the COVID-19 rules will be strictly implemented.

The court further ordered the government not to be negligent in implementing the norms that would result in the rise of positive cases. It further directed the advocate general to produce a report on the action being taken up by the government against those who violated the rules.

The matter was adjourned to February 20.