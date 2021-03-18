Telangana HC directs govt. to strictly follow ICMR guidelines

Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the state government to strictly implement ICMR guidelines in the wake of rise in the number of Coronavirus cases.

"The government should identify areas with large of number cases and declare them as containment areas," the court said. It also asked the government to make 50,000 tests mandate every day.

The petitioner's counsel brought the incident of school going children testing coronavirus positive to the notice of the court and said the government is not conducting 50,000 tests on a daily-basis. "There are no 50,000 tests in the bulletin released by the government on March 7, 11, 12 and 13," he said.

The counsel continued that number of positive cases are on rise as no coronavirus norms implemented during MLC election campaign and polling. The petitioner's counsel also reminded the court to ask the government to take strict measures in implementing the norms in the view of approaching Holi festival.