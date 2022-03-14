Telangana HC directs judicial registrar to send notices to assembly secretary over BJP MLAs suspension

The Telangana high court on Monday directed the judicial registrar to send notices to the assembly secretary over the suspension of BJP MLAs from assembly budget sessions.



The court was dealing with the petition filed by the BJP MLAs who alleged that the assembly secretary is not taking their notices. While directing the judicial registrar, the court also asked the Hyderabad police commissioner to ensure the notices were sent and adjourned the matter to 4 pm today.



The BJP MLAs -- Eatala Rajender, Raghunandan Rao and Raja Singh were put under suspension from the assembly budget sessions after the trio went into the podium, disrupting the sessions. Challenging the ruling party's stance, the BJP MLAs approached the high court. The MLAs said that they have failed to hand over notices to the assembly secretary even after many attempts and added that their suspension is against the constitution and regulations of the assembly session. They appealed to the court to lift their suspension and allow them to take part in the assembly session.

