Telangana HC dismisses govt. fee structure for private medical, dental colleges

The Telangana high court on Wednesday dismissed the state government's order on the increase of fee structure from private medical and dental colleges.

The bench comprising of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Shahmeem Aktar was dealing with the pleas filed by various students of minority and non-minority institutions stating that the government order lacks jurisdiction. The Chief Justice stated that colleges cannot be charge excessive fee other than the fee fixed by the fee regulatory committee.

The government issued the GO on May 9, 2017 hiking the fee of private medical colleges in the state. The HC stated that the order of the government is against the verdicts of Supreme Court and High Court.

The court also directed the colleges to return the excessive fees if any, collected from the students within 30 days. Further, it ordered the colleges not to stop issuing certificates for the students who completed their PG course.