Telangana HC orders release of former MLA Bodige Shobha

Telangana high court on Friday directed the authorities to release former MLA Bodige Shobha, subject to surety of sum Rs 25,000.

Karimnagar police have arrested Bodige Shobha and produced her in court in connection with a case of BJP state president Bandi Sanjay's 'Jagaran' and produced her before the court which sent 14-day judicial remand.

On Friday, Bodige Shobha filed a petition in the high court seeking cancellation of her remand.

The bench, which imposed a stay on Shobha's remand directed the Karimnagar police to submit full details of her arrest and adjourned the case to February 7.

Meanwhile, the high court also ordered MP Dharmapuri Arvind not to share objectionable posts on social media. It is known that the Banjara Hills police filed a petition against Dharmapuri Arvind for sharing objectionable remarks against the CM on social media.

During the hearing, the court asked the police not to take strict action against MP Arvind and asked the police to submit compete details pertaining to his arrest by February 7.