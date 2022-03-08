Telangana HC orders to stop demolition of Gaddi Annaram market yard

The traders who were driven away by the officials from Gaddi Annaram market approached the high court on Tuesday. They asked the court to stop the demolition works of sheds in the market yard taken by the officials.

Responding to the trader's plea, Justice Satish Chandra bench of the high court asked the officials to stop the demolition works of the market and adjourned the case pertaining to contempt of court to March 14 directing the marketing department chief secretary Raghunandan Rao, director Lakshmi Bai to appear before the court.

On February 8, the high court asked the government to reopen the market for a month, allowing the traders to move their goods to Bata Singaram. The market was opened on March 4 after the high court vented out anger as the orders were not being carried out. The petitioner's counsel told the court in spite of the orders of HC, the officials took up demolition work of the sheds and buildings in the market during the night time by deploying heavy police security. Meanwhile, the government's counsel told the court that around 76 commission agents out of 106 have vacated the place.

The officials also said that they have taken up the demolition works as the two-day time given to the traders has ended.

It is known that the government has proposed to construct a super speciality hospital in Gaddi Annaram market place and the market has been shifted to Bata Singaram logistics park until a full-fledged market yard is constructed at Koheda.