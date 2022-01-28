Telangana HC questions govt. on reopening of schools

The Telangana high court on Friday questioned government on the opening of schools in the state. The court asked if the government is opening schools from January 31. Responding to the court, the advocate general said that no decision has been taken by the government on reopening of schools in the state.

The bench which dealt with several pleas also asked the government on the measures taken to contain the spread of infection in weekend markets and inquired on the arrangements made for Samakka-Saralamma jatara.

Meanwhile, Dr G Srinivas Rao, director of public health who attended the court hearing virtually told the court around 3.45 lakh isolation kits were handed over to the people by visiting 77 lakh houses during the fever survey. Rao also said that the positivity rate in the state was at 3.16 per cent.

When questioned on the medicine for children in isolation kits, Srinivas Rao said that children medicine should not be handed over directly through the kits and have to given separately. However, the court asked to submit a detailed report on it and adjourned the matter to February 3.