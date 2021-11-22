Telangana HC reserves judgement on handing over Mariyamma death case to CBI

The state high court on Monday heard that petition on custodial death of dalit woman Mariyamma in Addaguduru police station in Yadadri Bhongir district. CBI SP Kalyan and Rachakonda commissioner of police Mahesh Bhagwat appeared in the court.

The advocate general (AG) told the high court there is no need to hand over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The AG further asserted that the investigation will be done as per the guidelines of National Human Rights Commission (NHRC). He reminded the court that the government has already suspended an SI and two constables in the case and added that stern action will be taken against those who found guilty in Mariyamma's death case.

"We are ready for CBI inquiry in Mariyamma death case, however, the handing over the case to CBI will damage the morale of Telangana police. Further, there is also a chance of public losing trust in the state police," the AG added.

After hearing the arguments, the high court reserved its judgment on handing over the case to CBI.