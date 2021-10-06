Telangana HC to be closed for 7 days for Dasara vacation
Highlights
The Telangana high court will be closed for seven days for Dasara vacation.
The Telangana high court will be closed for seven days for Dasara vacation. The registrar general on Tuesday announced that the court will be shut from October 7 to 12. The court will be reopened on October 13.
The registrar general said that all the emergency cases will be heard on October 11. The bench of Justice Shameem Aktar, Justice B Vijaysen Reddy and Justice A Abishek Reddy bench will hear the cases. Such kind of cases should be filed on October 8, he added.
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story