Telangana HC to be closed for 7 days for Dasara vacation

The Telangana high court will be closed for seven days for Dasara vacation. The registrar general on Tuesday announced that the court will be shut from October 7 to 12. The court will be reopened on October 13.



The registrar general said that all the emergency cases will be heard on October 11. The bench of Justice Shameem Aktar, Justice B Vijaysen Reddy and Justice A Abishek Reddy bench will hear the cases. Such kind of cases should be filed on October 8, he added.