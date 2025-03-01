Live
- Only makes proactive statements, spreads rumours: BJP slams Owaisi over remarks on CM Yogi
- Bengal: BDO under ECI scanner for convening all-party meeting on voters’ list
- Two open fire at accused in Ambala court complex; old rivalry suspected
- Delhi govt to take stringent measures against air pollution: Minister
- Nasser Hussain backs Harry Brook as England’s next white-ball captain
- Ramzan preparations in full swing in Lucknow
- Telangana: Headmaster Booked for Alleged Misconduct with Student
- ED files charge sheet against former Uco Bank official, others in MLA case
- Don't worry about Nishant, instead focus on RJD: Bihar Minister to Tejashwi
- Desert Hunt 2025: Tri-Service Special Forces exercise concludes in Jodhpur
Just In
Telangana: Headmaster Booked for Alleged Misconduct with Student
Highlights
The father accused Ramesh of repeatedly harassing his daughter under the guise of teaching
A headmaster at a government primary school in Jaggayyapet village, Bheemini Mandal, has been booked following allegations of sexual misconduct by a Class V student.
According to the Bheemini police, a case was filed against Ramesh under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after the girl's father reported the incident.
The father accused Ramesh of repeatedly harassing his daughter under the guise of teaching, touching her private parts. He also alleged that Ramesh showed arrogance when confronted. The parent has called for an inquiry by the education department into these claims.
Further investigation revealed that Ramesh had faced similar accusations at a previous school.
Next Story