  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Telangana: Headmaster Booked for Alleged Misconduct with Student

Telangana: Headmaster Booked for Alleged Misconduct with Student
x

Telangana: Headmaster Booked for Alleged Misconduct with Student

Highlights

The father accused Ramesh of repeatedly harassing his daughter under the guise of teaching

A headmaster at a government primary school in Jaggayyapet village, Bheemini Mandal, has been booked following allegations of sexual misconduct by a Class V student.

According to the Bheemini police, a case was filed against Ramesh under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after the girl's father reported the incident.

The father accused Ramesh of repeatedly harassing his daughter under the guise of teaching, touching her private parts. He also alleged that Ramesh showed arrogance when confronted. The parent has called for an inquiry by the education department into these claims.

Further investigation revealed that Ramesh had faced similar accusations at a previous school.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick