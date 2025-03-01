Telangana: Headmaster Booked for Alleged Misconduct with Student

A headmaster at a government primary school in Jaggayyapet village, Bheemini Mandal, has been booked following allegations of sexual misconduct by a Class V student.

According to the Bheemini police, a case was filed against Ramesh under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after the girl's father reported the incident.

The father accused Ramesh of repeatedly harassing his daughter under the guise of teaching, touching her private parts. He also alleged that Ramesh showed arrogance when confronted. The parent has called for an inquiry by the education department into these claims.

Further investigation revealed that Ramesh had faced similar accusations at a previous school.