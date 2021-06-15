Telangana Health Department Alerts That Covid-19 Can Attack All The Year

The Covid-19 pandemic is still spreading rapidly even after a year too. As it is the monsoon season, seasonal diseases are likely to spread. In this context, the Telangana State Medical Health Department has issued several warnings and said Dengue, malaria, and other viral and bacterial infections occur seasonally.

However, the health department warns of the risk of coronavirus can attack any time of the year regardless of the season. The Department of Medical Health has released a calendar on seasonal illnesses. Dengue, malaria, seasonal fevers occur between July and October, as well as swine flu and bacterial infections between November and March, followed by sunstroke and malaria between April and June. But Covid-19 is likely to be there throughout the year.

As a result, the health department has urged all government agencies to collaborate in developing an adequate action plan to prevent seasonal infections. Gram Panchayats and Municipalities have been asked to play a key role in organizing special drives on sanitation. The Department of Health has set up a 24-hour special cell to deal with seasonal infections assigning a phone number 040–24651119. Telangana Public Director Dr. SrinivasRao said that problems related to infectious diseases can be reported to the higher authorities through this number.

The current season has been marked by a possible outbreak of corona, along with dengue, malaria, chikungunya, typhoid, diarrhea, influenza, pneumonia, and seasonal fevers, according to a calendar released by the medical health ministry. To protect oneself against illnesses, experts recommend wearing a mask, keeping a safe physical distance, and maintaining good hygiene. Fogging and anti-larval operations should be carried out to control mosquitoes.

During the winter, along with the corona even swine flu, influenza, and bacterial infections may spread. The risk of viruses is high this season. Wearing a mask, adhering to physical distance and hand hygiene is essential to control airborne viral infections.

In addition to corona, diseases like malaria and diarrhea are more likely to occur during the summer. Heatwaves can cause sunburn and other infections. People need to keep their houses and surroundings clean. Municipalities and Panchayats should make shade accommodations and freshwater available in all public places. Telangana Public Director Dr. SrinivasRao said that the medical staff should continue the fever survey and be more careful about the diseases along with the corona.