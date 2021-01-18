Telangana: Health worker faints after taking Covid-19 shot

Jangaon: A 42-year-old health worker collapsed minutes after she received coronavirus vaccine at Palakurthy Primary Health Center (PHC) in Jangaon district on Monday. K Venkata Lakshmi, a Mid-Level Healthcare Provider (MLHP) working with Primary Health Care Centre at Chennur village, who was under observation, fainted after she was administered Covid-19 immunisation shot. She was immediately shifted to Jangaon District Government Hospital.



Primary Health Center (PHC) Medical Officer Dr T Priyanka said that a total of 50 health workers were registered and taken shots of Covid-19 vaccine on the second day of the immunization drive. After receiving the vaccine shot, Venkata Lakshmi appeared panicked and later collapsed, she said.

According to Jangaon District Government Hospital Superintendent Dr J Chandramouli, the condition of Venkata Lakshmi is stable and she is under observation in the hospital.