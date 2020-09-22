Telangana: High alert in Agency

Khammam: High alert has been sounded in Telangana-Chhattisgarh State border areas with the celebrations of 16th Maoists Formation week.

Suspecting that Maoists may resort to untoward incidents in Telangana border, the police

officials have deployed additional forces of CRPF, Greyhounds and special party along the border areas and intensified combing operation.

Civil police along with CRPF personnel took up vehicle checking at all suspected areas

and border villages and not allowing anyone without proper identification.

Maoists called upon the people along the border areas to celebrate their 16th Formation weeklong celebrations from September 21 to 27. They released banners and pamphlets appealing the people and intellectuals to participate in the celebrations and support the party policy.

Intelligence officials alerted the police department that Maoists may resort to violence and also may damage government properties during the weeklong celebrations. They increased vigil in all main roads and checking culverts after police unearthed three land mines near Kaliveru village in Cherla mandal few days ago.

Taking inputs from the intelligence department, the police asked the leaders, who were in the Maoists' hit list, to leave villages and go to safer places till the celebrations conclude. Security has been beefed up in all police stations located along the border areas in the Bhadrachalam agency.

Kothagudem SP Sunil Dutt and Bhadrachalam ASP Rajesh Chandra monitoring the situation and giving instructions to field level staff and forces.