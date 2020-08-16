Telangana High Court achieves distinction of running all benches during Covid pandemic: CJ Raghavendra Singh Chauhan

Hyderabad: Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan informed that the Telangana High Court is the first and only high court which has been running its 9 benches through video conferencing for the last five months. It is a singular achievement for any high court, the CJ said.

He was speaking after hoisting the national flag on the High Court premises on the occasion of 74th Independence Day.

CJ Chauhan pointed out that both the lawyers and the litigants are facing unparalleled problems. Fortunately, the State government has come to the rescue of the advocates by sanctioning Rs 25 crore. "The first installment has already been paid to the advocates and to the advocate clerks. We hope soon will be in a position to deposit the second instalment as well."

The Government has also designated three hospitals for taking care of those advocates, advocate clerks and their families who may suffer from coronavirus. CJ thanked the State Government for their concern for the needs of the legal fraternity.

Advocate General BS Prasad, Bar Council of Telangana Chairman Narasimha Reddy, High Court Bar Association president Surya Karan Reddy and others participated in the flag hoisting ceremony.