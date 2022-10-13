Telangana High Court asks election commission to submit voter list of Munugode

The BJP approached the Telangana High Court objecting to the new voter list in the wake of the Munugode by-elections. In this context, the hearing of the petition in the High Court started today (Thursday). After hearing the arguments of both the parties, the bench directed the Election Commission to submit the list of voters and adjourned the hearing till Friday.



Advocate Rachna Reddy, who argued for the petitioner, argued that the registration of voters was done against the rules in the background of the Munugode by-election. According to Form 6, about 25,000 new votes were registered. Earlier, massive voter registration process was done in various mandals of Munugodu constituency. The schedule for the previous by-elections has already been finalised. The by-elections will be held on November 3. She argued that massive voter registration was done illegally in the wake of the by-elections.



Advocate Avinash Desai made arguments on behalf of the Election Commission and said that Election Commission has not announced the final voter list yet. "New voters are getting registered every year. There are 2,22,000 votes till January 2021 and currently there are 2,38,000 votes in Munugode constituency," Desai said adding that voter registration process is going on transparently.



The High Court questioned the EC as to how so many applications were received in two months and adjourned the hearing of the by-election voter list petition till tomorrow.