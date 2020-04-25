Telangana High Court asks government to file comprehensive report

Hyderabad: Hearing on a tag of Public Interest Litigations filed by petitioners seeking a direction to the Principal Secretary, Home Department to strengthen the security at all government hospitals to protect doctors and medical staff, the division bench comprising Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy ordered the Telangana Home Department Principal Secretary to file a comprehensive report on incidents of attacks on doctors and medical staff at government hospitals in recent times. Additional DG of Police Rajiv Ratan filed an affidavit in the court stating that the government has passed an ordinance which says that any person who attacks doctors and medical staff in hospitals will face 7 years of imprisonment.



Chief Justice Questioned Additional DG that exactly how many police personnel have been deputed at each hospital. In the affidavit, the security has been stepped up but how many security personnel posted is not clearly mentioned, he said. Moreover, as mentioned in the affidavit that 4 FIRs are registered and incidents of attack on doctors have increased, but do not mention as to how many incidents took place. CJ Raghavendra Singh Chauhan directed the Principal Secretary, Home Department to file a more detailed additional counter affidavit within two weeks.

CJ pointed out that this is not the time, wherein doctors and medical staff are misbehaved with. Not only the doctors but also the medical staff should be protected. The case has been adjourned for two weeks.