Telangana High Court CJ takes part in plantation drive in Judicial Academy

Hyderabad: Telangana High Court Chief Justice and the Patron-in-Chief, Telangana State Judicial Academy, Justice Raghavendra S Chauhan has asked the State Forest Department to plant flowering trees in the Judicial Academy.



The Chief Justice along with Rekha Chauhan have planted a tree on the academy premises on Sunday. He participated in a plantation programme along with Justice A Rajashekar Reddy, President, Board of Governors, Telangana State Judicial Academy, and Justice G Sridevi, Member, Board of Governors, Telangana State Judicial Academy and other members of the academy in Shamirpet.

The new site of the academy, admeasuring 20 acres, is located opposite to NALSAR University of Law. Justice Chauhan requested the Forest department to plant flowering trees so that there would be flowering blossoms every season.

Later, he along with other judges visited the Kandlakoya Oxygen Park and appreciated the Yadadri model plantation, canopy walk, aviary and entire sylvan surroundings.

Special Chief Secretary Forests Santi Kumari explained the department's initiative of taking 95 urban parks in the State to serve as green spaces in the cities and towns.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) R Sobha explained several initiatives taken by the department. Director Academy Ramakant and Secretary Law Santosh Reddy, PCCFs Regional Manager Dobriyal, Lokesh Jaiswal, Hyderabad APCCF Chandra Shekar Reddy, Medchal District Forest Officer Sudhakar Reddy were among the others participated in the plantation drive.