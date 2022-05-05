Telangana High Court denies permission for Rahul Gandhi's meeting in Osmania University

The Telangana High Court has made it clear that they cannot interfere in the matter of permission for the meeting of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Osmania University and that the decision should be taken by the Vice-Chancellor. Three members, including Manavatarai, have filed a petition against the denial of permission for Rahul's visit. Justice Vijaysen Reddy inquired into the matter. Counsel for the University Registrar contended that the varsity Executive Council meeting in 2021 had decided not to allow political parties, religious functions, houses, and conventions which Rahul Gandhi's meeting is not allowed.



He said the petitioners could not be challenged the decision of the Executive Council and could not issue orders against the decision in such circumstances. Not all those who filed petitions seeking permission for the program with Rahul Gandhi were regular students studying at the varsity. He said if such people were allowed to attend the meeting, outsiders would also have the opportunity to attend the meeting.



He also said that staff elections will also be held and opined that the Tagore auditorium where the meeting will be held is just two kilometers away from the centers where the MBA exams are held. He said that if the petition is allowed, its impact on the students writing the exams is likely to be negative.



They demanded that the petition seeking permission for the students' meeting with Rahul Gandhi is struck down. Advocates on behalf of the petitioners then argued on these objections. After hearing the arguments, the judge took into consideration the arguments of the VC Standing Council that MBA, M.Sc. and M.Com examinations are being conducted at Osmania University. The petition was dismissed on the ground that it could not intervene in the matter, however, it said that a writ petition could be filed.

