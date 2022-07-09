Telangana High Court dismisses MP Raghurama Krishna Raju's plea

Hyderabad: The single bench of Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan on Friday heard the plea filed by MP Kanumuri Raghurama Krishna Raju and his son Bharath, seeking to quash all further proceedings in crime number 707/2022 dated July 4, 2022, in Gachibowli Police Station.

Counsel for the MP Karlapalem Naumene Suraparaj informed the court that on July 4 morning there was some disturbance and some suspicious activity near the MP's home. The CRPF commandos assigned to Raju on temporary basis because he has a threat from the State, have looked into the matter. Raju was nowhere concerned with the case; moreover, he left the house at around 8.30 am to the airport to catch the Delhi flight.

Suraparaj informed the court to quash the petition.

On behalf of the State, Public Prosecutor Pratap Reddy told the court that it's a fact that the Intelligence Constable F Basha was on duty at ISB and he was one km away from the MP's house. The constable was beaten mercilessly by the MP's security and taken to the house. Photos submitted to the court clearly prove that, he said.

Reddy submitted that the charge has to be investigated. He requested the court not to grant any further orders or quash the petition.

Counsel for Basha informed the court that it is a classic case of hooliganism by the MP and his goons. On July 4 at 8 am the policeman on duty was beaten by the MP's security men. The constable was taken to Raju's villa which is one km away from the spot. There the constable was assaulted not only by the MP, but also by his son. The constable was tortured and his ID card was taken away by the MP's security.

AP Special GP Govind Reddy submitted to the court that it discloses his identity that he is an intelligence policeman. "He was on duty with the instructions of superior officers to secure proof of who are planning to protest when the PM visits AP.

In Spite of disclosing identity, his ID card was taken away, his gold ring and wallet were snatched. He was illegally confined in MP's villa. There he was tortured.

"It is clearly mentioned in the complainant given by the victim policeman. The case was registered by the police against the MP, son Bharath and his security guards under Section 365, 332, 342, read with 34 and 109 IPC, the counsel for constable said.

The counsel submitted that the security assigned to the MP, who attacked the policeman has been suspended by the CRPF headquarters in Delhi the same day on which the incident took place.

Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan after hearing the contentions opined that the investigation is on and the court is not inclined to interfere in the matter and dismiss the plea.