Telangana High Court gives slight relief to actor Navdeep in drug case

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Friday issued orders to the police not to arrest film actor Navdeep till September 19, after he was named the 29th accused in the drug case.

He approached the court seeking anticipatory bail. The HC issued an interim order not to arrest Navdeep and issued notice to the police to file a counter. Hearing in the case was adjourned to Tuesday.

Court to hear PIL on facilities provided in hosteIs of govt residential educational institutions on Sept 19

On Friday Chikkudu Prabhakar, counsel for the petitioner, made a mention before the Chief Justice bench to hear the PIL filed seeking a direction to the State government to provide minimum basic facilities to students in various residential educational institutions scattered across the State.

The PIL was filed by M Keethineedi Akhil Sri Guru Teja, team Leader, working in BA Continuum India Pvt. Ltd, Hyderabad. The bench said it will hear the PIL on September 19.

Prabhakar told the court that for the past several days the situation in residential schools and hostels was pathetic as many students got ill due to stale food served to them, thereby endangering their lives. More particularly students of residential schools in Devaruppula, Morthad, Mannanoor of Nagarkurnool district were most affected.

The counsel said nearly 300 students, including girls, suffered serious stomach pain, headache, fever due to food poisoning. The students were shifted to hospitals in lorries and autos as they could not get access to ambulances. Nearly 10-15 girls were admitted to ICU.

On August 11 this year, the CJ bench had directed the government to file a status report on facilities provided in residential educational institutions like bathrooms, toilets, pillows, mattresses, fire extinguishers, wardens in hostels located in various institutions meant for children and standalone hostels for children.

Bandi appears before panel for recording evidence in case against Gangula

Hyderabad: Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday appeared before the advocate commissioner in the Telangana High Court for recording of his evidence in the election petition challenging the election of minister Gangula Kamalakar in 2018.

On July 10 this year Dr. Justice ChillakurSumalatha had appointed K Sailaja, district judge (retired) as the advocate commissioner for recording the evidence of witnesses from both sides.

As Bandi could not appear before her for recording of his evidence many times, the judge had imposed a fine of Rs. 50,000 for non-appearance before the commission. His counsel took adjournments for non-presence citing Parliament session and official engagements.

Hearing in the case was adjourned to September 20.