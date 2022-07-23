Telangana High Court hears PILs for and against demolition of OGH

Hyderabad: The Division Bench of State High Court headed by the Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice Surepalli Nanda on Fridayheard the batch of 6 Public Interest Litigations seeking a direction to the State government to construct a new concrete building to house the Osmania General Hospital as most of the blocks in the OGH are in a dilapidated and precarious conditions, which will lead to loss of patients' lives.



Another batch of PILs, where the petitioner seeks a direction to the State government to protect the Heritage building as OGH has the tag of Heritage structure.

As directed by the Court dated April 8, 2022, a committee comprising Engineer in Chief, R&B Dept., Panchayat Raj, Public Health Department, Chief City Planner, GHMC, a Professor from IIT Hyderabad and the Deputy Superintending Archeological Engineer, Archeological Survey of India was constituted, which assessed the structural stability of the building and gave its findings.

The report was submitted to the Chief Justice Court on Friday

Advocate General Banda Shivananda Prasad furnished the copy of the report of the committee to the Division Bench and elucidated the findings of the committee to the Court. The Committee in its report stated that "the Osmania General Hospital Building is not safe for use in its present condition and this hospital cannot be used for this purpose, rather the hospital premises can be used for administrative work".

Advocate General further informed the Court that though the Committee has given its finding that it is not safe to run the hospital, but in the larger interest of the public, the Court may hear the cases and pass orders.

Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan reacting to the contentions of the AG stated that "suppose, if it (OGH) collapses tomorrow, who will take the responsibility… will this Court take the responsibility. The CJ pointed out that why the State government is not pondering over constructing a new building in the open space, leaving the old building aside.

AG informed the court that a new building can be constructed in the open space. In the larger interest of the public, the construction of the new building in the open space, can be taken up, AG averred.

Chikkudu Prabhakar, counsel for one of the petitioners in the batch of PILs prayed the Court to protect the Osmania General hospital from getting demolished, making way for a new building as the OGH enjoys the tag of Heritage structure.

Sama Sandeep Reddy, another counsel in the batch of PILs prayed the Court to issue a direction to the State government to construct a new building to house the OGH as it is in a precarious and pathetic condition and it may collapse any day, leading to loss of lives of patients and staff. The matter adjourned to 25th August 2022.

HC DIRECTS STATE TO FILE STATUS REPORT ON BASIC AMENITIES, INFRASTRUCTURE IN GOVT SCHOOLS

On Friday, the High Court Division Bench comprising of Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice Surepalli Nanda heard the public interest litigation filed by Bannur Abhiram, Law Student from Hyderabad to direct the State Government to effectively implement various provisions of Right to Education Act, providing basic infrastructure facilities including school buildings, suitable classrooms, hygienic washrooms, drinking water and other basic facilities.

Further, as per the Schedule of Right to Education Act in Government run schools in the State under the supervision of High Power Commission to be constituted by the High Court, and direct the Government to place before the High Court its budget allotment and expenses in the field of School Education and have the same independently audited.

Counsel for the petitioner Miss Tekuru Swetcha informed the bench that most of the Government Schools in the State lack basic amenities, infrastructure, especially a school in Janduguda hamlet of Tiryani Mandal, Komaram Bheem Asifabad District is running in a hut since 10 years. The hut belongs to a cook, Jekam Pochubai who offered it to the school. Special GP Andapally Sanjeev Kumar informed the bench that earlier a petition had been filed in the Supreme Court, in which all States had been made parties in the matter. The Supreme Court issued notices and later on guidelines were issued to all States and Union Territories in 2012. The panel pointed out that the issues regarding Government Schools and basic infrastructure is of utmost public importance. In 2012 the matter was disposed of by the Supreme Court.

Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan said that it's a genuine case and the bench wants to know the present situation in the Government Schools about basic amenities, infrastructure and other facilities provided by the State Government.

The Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan said that the Court would like to examine what steps State has taken providing basic amenities, infrastructure to the Students in Government Schools and issued notices to the Principal Secretary, Department of School Education, Principal Secretary Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Principal Secretary Municipal Administration and Urban Development, The State Project Director Telangana Samagra Shiksha, The Commissioner and Director of School Education, Hyderabad to file a status report mentioning the details.

For further hearing, the matter adjourned to 23-09-2022.