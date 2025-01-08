Telangana High Court Issues Key Directions on KTR’s Lunch Motion Petition

The Telangana High Court has issued crucial directives in connection with the lunch motion petition filed concerning Minister K.T. Rama Rao (KTR). The court has mandated that KTR’s interrogation must be conducted under CCTV surveillance to ensure transparency in the process.

Additionally, the court has allowed the presence of a lawyer in a library room during the interrogation. However, it specified that KTR and his lawyer must remain in separate rooms. While KTR will be in the interrogation room, the lawyer will be stationed in an adjacent room, as per the court’s instructions.

The court further clarified that no audio or video recording of the interrogation will be permitted. It also stated that if any objections or issues arise during the interrogation, they may be brought before the court for further deliberation.

This directive underscores the High Court’s emphasis on ensuring fairness while maintaining procedural integrity in the ongoing investigation.