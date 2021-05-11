Telangana High Court Once Again Turns Serious On The Government

The High Court has become serious about imposing a lockdown in Telangana from tomorrow. Lockdown from tomorrow means questioning what the situation is in other states. The High Court questioned whether the government had any plans to put at least a weekend lockdown. Suddenly from tomorrow, the lockdown means people from other states are questioning how they can get to their areas in such a short time.

The number of corona cases is increasing day by day in Telangana. But statistics show that cases are declining. A couple of hours ago, High Court turned serious on the Telangana government and posed a few questions too. It is known that the High Court has been serious about the Telangana government many times in the past. However, the High Court expressed deep dissatisfaction that the measures taken by the Telangana government to control the spread of corona were nominal. The High Court was outraged as to why ambulances were coming from the Interstate Borders. The tribunal was incensed that only those who came in ambulances from other states were told to do the tests, who told you to stop them.

It is known that the corona patients who came in ambulances from Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka were stopped at the Telangana border. While allowing other vehicles and ambulances to carry other patients, ambulances carrying corona patients are being sent back. As a result, large-scale ambulances are stopping at the border.

The Advocate General told the court that emergency passes would be issued during the lockdown. Asked by the court whether there were any orders regarding the stopping of ambulances at the border, the AG said there were no written orders. When the court asked if there were any other oral orders in this order, he said he would ask CS. The court ordered police not to stop ambulances at the border anymore. The government has been advised to continue the second dose vaccination as usual.

The court questioned the government on how far it has come to control ambulance prices in the state. It clarified that the government should take full responsibility for what is happening in the state. Let's identify those who have returned from Kumbha Mela and do tests. Are they done? asked the High Court. The court also questioned why religious activities were not regulated in areas like Pata basti. The court also questioned how the cases are said to have decreased in Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts.