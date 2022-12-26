Telangana High Court orders CBI probe into BRS MLAs poaching case

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Monday ordered the transfer of BRS MLAs poaching case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for the further investigation.

The High Court has also quashed the State government order constituting a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the poaching case and also the probe done by the SIT so far. The order was passed on the writ petitions filed by the three principal accused persons, Ramachandra Bharati, Simhayaji and Nanda Kumar.

The High Court has taken this decision after considering separate petitions filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the accused who have challenged the investigation of the case by the SIT.

Justice Vijayasen Reddy didn't convince the argument made by the Advocate General, who said that the investigation of the case is on the progressive stage and there will be no use of handing over the case to the CBI, and has entrusted the investigation of the case to the CBI.