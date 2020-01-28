Top
Telangana High Court orders government to finalise plans of new Secretariat

Highlights

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Monday instructed the State Government to finalise the designs, building plan and cost estimates for the construction of the proposed State Secretariat in the existing place and submit the same to the court before February 12.

A division bench of the court passed the order based on a PIL filed against the government plan to construct new secretariat by demolishing the structures in the state administrative complex in Hyderabad.

The State Government is planning to construct unique secretariat buildings to suit the present needs to run the administration.

Before demolition of the structure, the Secretariat was already shifted to the nearby BRKR Bhavan recently.

