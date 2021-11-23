Telangana High Court reserves orders in lockup death & Gaddiannaram market cases

Hyderabad: The High Court division bench on Monday reserved its orders pertaining to handing over lockup death case of Mariamma to the Central Bureau of Investigation.



The bench comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice A Rajasekhar Reddy, while hearing the public interest litigation filed by People's Union for Civil Libraries seeking a judicial probe into the case, maintained that the court would go into each and every document of the file pertaining to the case and then think over handing the case to the CBI.

As the court, on the last date of hearing felt it appropriate to hand over the investigation to the CBI, Advocate General Banda Shivananda Prasad tried to pacify the court to hand over the investigation to the State CID, rather than CBI stating that if at all the case was handed to CBI, it might have serious repercussions on the State Police and its morale.

The AG further informed the bench that the entire investigation into the lockup death was done adhering scrupulously to National Human Rights Commission guidelines. Further, keeping in view the livelihood of kin of the deceased, the State government had paid sufficient compensation.

However, the bench reserved its order.

Shifting of fruit market

Gangaiah Naidu, senior counsel, appearing for the petitioners vehemently opposing the shifting of the fruit market from Gaddiannaram to Batasingaram, informed the bench that the petitioners were ready to move to Batasingaram if the Telangana government provided at least 50 per cent of the facilities at the new site.

The Chief Justice bench, while reserving its orders, observed that it will take into consideration all the points furnished in the three reports viz., the reports submitted by Sanjeev Kumar, Special Government Pleader attached to the Additional AG Office, Secretary, State Legal Service Authority and K Vinay Kumar, Advocate Commissioner and then pronounce its verdict.