Telangana High Court Reserves Verdict on Medigadda Barrage Sinking Case

The Telangana High Court has completed hearings on the Medigadda Barrage sinking case and reserved its verdict.

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has completed hearings on the Medigadda Barrage sinking case and reserved its verdict.

The case was initially filed by Rajalingamurthy in the Bhupalpally court, challenging the structural integrity of the barrage. Former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) and senior leader Harish Rao approached the High Court contesting the petition’s proceedings.

Rajalingamurthy, the petitioner, recently passed away, but the case continued in court. The High Court’s decision on this matter is now awaited.

