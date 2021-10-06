Telangana High Court stays construction work in Akkampally reservoir FTL limits

The High Court division bench headed by Justice A Rajashekar Reddy and Justice T Vinod Kumar on Tuesday restrained the Nalgonda District Collector from going ahead with the construction work of a dumping yard and a crematorium in the area falling within the FTL limits of Akkampally Balancing Reservoir in Angadipeta gram panchayat.

The bench was hearing the public interest litigation filed by Ramavath Pandu, a farmer and a resident of Angadipeta Thanda of Pedda Adiserlapally in Nalgonda district, who was aggrieved by the action of the District Collector in going ahead with the construction of a crematorium and a dumping yard on the land admeasuring 1.30 guntas, which falls within the full tank level of the Akkampally Balancing Reservoir, acquired by the SLBC department way back in 1995.

Petitioner's counsel T Rajnikanth Reddy informed the bench that the reservoir caters to the drinking water needs of the Hyderabad city besides 516 fluoride-affected villages in Nalgonda. He sought a direction to the District Collector to immediately stop the construction works on the said land.

The bench, while granting interim stay on the construction work, issued notices to the Principal Secretary, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development and District Collector, Nalgonda directing them to file their response after Dasara vacation.