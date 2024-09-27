Telangana High Court Summons HYDRA Commissioner Over Building Demolition

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has summoned the HYDRA Commissioner to appear before the court next Monday at 10:30 AM. The summons follows the recent demolition of a building in Ameenpur by the HYDRA authorities, despite the case regarding the structure still being under legal consideration.



The court expressed concern over how the demolition proceeded when the matter was pending. The Commissioner has been instructed to provide an explanation, either in person or virtually, during the scheduled hearing.

This action has raised questions about the proper protocols followed by authorities in such demolitions, and the court will now assess the situation in detail. Further updates are expected after the hearing.