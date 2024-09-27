Live
- Devotion and harmony: Suchismita & Debopriya on Indian Classical Music
- Andhra Pradesh Flood Claims Management under the guidance of Hon’ble CM Chandrababu Naidu
- Toyota Kirloskar Motor Expands Flagship ABCD Program in Ramanagara District to Enhance Sanitation and Hygiene Education in Government Schools
- Smuggling, counterfeiting causing enormous economic and social damages: Hon’ble Justice Sanjay Karol, Judge, Supreme Court of India
- “Hello Godrej” – A farming advisory helpline launched by Godrej Agrovet for crop protection
- llegal Constructions Demolished in Shilpa Venture, Sangareddy
- Did Jr. NTR really work with real life cheetah’s on the set of R.R.R? The man clears up some hilarious doubts on netflix’s the great indian kapil show
- Kids who receive only breast milk at birth hospital less prone to asthma: Study
- ‘Neelo Naalo’ Song from SWAG Released: A Beautiful Melody Featuring Sree Vishnu & Meera Jasmine
- Konda Laxman Bapuji was a tireless leader in the struggle for Telangana State" – District SP Mr. T. Srinivas Rao, IPS
Just In
Telangana High Court Summons HYDRA Commissioner Over Building Demolition
Highlights
The Telangana High Court has summoned the HYDRA Commissioner to appear before the court next Monday at 10:30 AM.
Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has summoned the HYDRA Commissioner to appear before the court next Monday at 10:30 AM. The summons follows the recent demolition of a building in Ameenpur by the HYDRA authorities, despite the case regarding the structure still being under legal consideration.
The court expressed concern over how the demolition proceeded when the matter was pending. The Commissioner has been instructed to provide an explanation, either in person or virtually, during the scheduled hearing.
This action has raised questions about the proper protocols followed by authorities in such demolitions, and the court will now assess the situation in detail. Further updates are expected after the hearing.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS