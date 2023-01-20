Telangana High Court to hear petition on AP IAS, IPS officers working in the state

A hearing in the High Court today on the dispute over the cadre allocation of 12 All India Service officers including DGP Anjani Kumar will be held today. The IAS officers include Abhilash Bhist, Santosh Mehra, AV Ranganath IASs Vani Prasad, Hari Kiran, Vakati Karuna, Ronald Ross, Anantharamu, Srijana, Sivashankar, Mallela Prashanthi along with current Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar.

Telangana High Court has already sent former Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to AP. The officials challenged Central orders in CAT in 2016 and the officials and are continuing in Telangana

Centre filed a petition in the High Court against the decision of the Tribunal. The High Court will also conduct an inquiry into the seniority issue.