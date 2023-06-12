Telangana historical heritage is a matter of pride, says KCR

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao expressed his delight at the remarkable historical heritage of Telangana, emphasising that the State stands as a witness to billions of years of history. He commended the efforts of Telangana historians in preserving and documenting the rich historical landmarks that date back nearly 20 crore years.

As part of the Telangana State decennial formation day celebrations and Telangana Sahitya Day, the Chief Minister unveiled the five-volume Telangana history book published by Bharath Jagruti at Pragati Bhavan on Sunday. The book aims to educate future generations about the history of Telangana.

Over the past six years, the Telangana Jagruthi History wing, led by historian and writer SriramojuHaragopal, extensively explored numerous historical sites in Telangana. Their field research, under the editorship of MamidiHarikrishna and VemugantiMuralikrishna, contributed to the compilation of the book.

The team informed the Chief Minister that they meticulously studied various historical evidence, including fossils, buildings, inscriptions, coins, and texts, to ensure an accurate portrayal of Telangana’s history.

In his address, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao expressed pride in the fact that traces of history spanning over 20 crore years could be found in Telangana. He emphasized the importance of understanding the social conditions, administrative methods, and vision of the bygone eras, as they provide valuable insights for shaping the future.

During the event, Chief Minister KCR extended his congratulations to the staff of the Jagruti History Department and MLC Kavitha, the president of Jagruti organisation. Notable personalities such as historian and writer SriramojuHaragopal, poet editor VemugantiMuralikrishna, Telangana Foods Chairman M Rajeev Sagar, Bharat Jagruti General Secretary R Naveen Achari, and others also participated in the programme.