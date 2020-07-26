Telangana Home Minister Mahmood Ali asks Muslims not to sacrifice cows for Bakrid

Telangana Home Minister Mahmood Ali urged Muslims not to sacrifice cows for Bakrid on August 1. The minister said cows should not be sacrificed for Bakrid as Hindus worship them. "Goats and other animals can be sacrificed," he added.

"The state is known for secularism where all the religions are treated with equal respect and the Bakrid should be celebrated on the same spirit. Secularism also existed during Nizam and Qutb Shahi regime. The four minarets of the historic Charminar is seen as symbols of Hindu, Muslim, Sikh and Christianity.

He further asked the citizens to maintain social distance at the time of prayers and during the sale and purchase of animals.

Bakrid or Eid-e-Qurban, Eid-ul-Azha will be celebrated on July 31 or August 1 based on when the Zul Hijjah moon is sighted. Bakrid is considered as the second major festival celebrated by the Muslims after Ramzan.

Every year, hundreds of animals are transported to Hyderabad from villages on the eve of Bakrid and are sold in several localities in the city.