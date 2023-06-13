Telangana: IIIT Basar student dies by 'suicide'

Hyderabad: A girl student of Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), popularly known as IIIT Basara, in Nirmal district of Telangana, allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday, police said.

A student of Pre University Course-I, she was found hanging in the bathroom on the varsity's campus, they said. The girl was a native of Sangareddy district, a police official said. As per preliminary information, the exact reasons were not still known and an investigation is on, the official said