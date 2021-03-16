Telangana: IMD warns of thunderstorms lashing on March 19

Begumpet: The IMD bulletin on Monday warned that on March 19 thunderstorms with lightning were likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana. It said on Monday that the day temperatures rose appreciably in some parts of the State ranging from 2.1 to 4 degrees Celsius during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am.

However, there was no large change in most parts. The temperatures in some areas were above normal and normal in others. The highest maximum temperature of 38.2 degrees Celsius was recorded in Nalgonda.

The other day temperatures recorded elsewhere in the State were: Bhadrachalam 37.8, Nizamabad 37.7, Adilabad 37.3, Mahbubnagar 37, Medak &Ramagundam 36.6 each, Khammam 35.8, Hyderabad 35.6, Hanamkonda 35.5, Dundigal 34.9, Hakimpet 34.2.

In Hyderabad the day temperatures from March 16 to 21 are likely to be 36, 37, 37, 36, 37 and 36 degrees Celsius respectively, with partly cloudy sky towards afternoon or evening as the outlook. According to the forecast, the corresponding night temperatures would be 20, 19, 20, 20, 21 and 21 degrees Celsius respectively.

Meanwhile, the night temperatures in the State during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Monday recorded an appreciable fall ranging from -2.1 to -4 degrees Celsius in some parts. They rose markedly by 4.1 deg C or more in some other parts. The lowest minimum temperature of 17.5 degrees Celsius was recorded in Dundigal.

