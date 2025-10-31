Telangana Inter Exams 2025 Schedule Released: Dates, Fees, and New Syllabus Changes

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has released the schedule for the 2025 Intermediate Public Exams. The exams will be held earlier than last year, and practical exams will begin in February. The board also announced plans to change the syllabus from the next academic year.

Exam Schedule

The Intermediate exams will start on February 25, 2025.

First-year exams: From February 25

Second-year exams: From February 26

All exams will take place from 9 AM to 12 PM.

The practical exams will be held on February 2, before the theory exams.

Exam Fee Details

Students can pay their exam fees online from November 1 to November 11.

If they miss the last date, they can still pay until December 15 with a late fee of ₹2,000.

Board Announcement

Officials said the exams are being held early to avoid overlapping with national-level entrance tests like IIT, EAMCET, and NEET.

They also said that major changes will be made to the exam system and syllabus next year.

Exam Controller Jayapradabai said the new syllabus will be designed by subject experts based on NCERT guidelines and completed within 40 days.

Syllabus Updates

Earlier syllabus updates were made in:

Maths, Physics, Botany, Zoology: 2013–14

Humanities: 2019

First Language: 2021

Second Language: 2018

Telugu: 2020

Now, the board will revise all subjects to follow the latest NCERT standards.