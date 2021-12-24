Telangana inter first year students declared as pass

The Telangana government on Friday announced its decision to pass all the intermediate first year students by according minimum marks. The decision has been taken on the directions of the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, said education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy.

Speaking to the media, education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy said that the education sector has suffered a great loss during the pandemic. "The government has taken up all the measures in conducting physical classes for the students. Online classes were also conducted through T-SAT. And the students of Class 9 and 10 were promoted without any exams. However, the intermediate education is very important in the the student's future and the lessons were conducted through T-SAT. The students were also given a month time to prepare for the exams," the minister said.

She added that around 4.50 lakh students appeared for the exam of which 49 per cent passed. "Around 10,000 students secured 95 per cent in the exam and it is not right to raise objections on the first year results," the minister said.