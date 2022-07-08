Telangana: Inter second year English paper syllabus changed

Hyderabad: The Board of Intermediate Education changed the syllabus of second year English paper.

State Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy released new English textbooks on Thursday in the presence of the Board officials.

Speaking to media persons, Intermediate Board secretary Omar Jaleel said that the government printed new English books and they will be released in the market soon.

However, supplementary examination for the failed students will be held as per the old syllabus, added Omar Jaleel.