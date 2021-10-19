Telangana inter theory exams hall tickets released

Telangana intermediate theory exams hall tickets have been released at the official website of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) -- tsbie.cgg.gov.in. The exams are scheduled to be held between October 25 to November 3.



Students are advised to check if there name, photo, signature etc have been correctly mentioned on the hall ticket. If there is any error in the hall ticket, the students should bring it to the notice of college principal or District Intermediate Education Officer immediately to get it correct.

Meanwhile, the inter board also instructed the students to allow into the examination hall with the downloaded hall tickets without the signature of the principal.